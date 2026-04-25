Jose Cifuentes Injury: Forced off in loss

Cifuentes abandoned Saturday's 2-1 loss to Atlanta United after picking up an undisclosed injury.

Cifuentes was unable to continue after the first half hour of play in Saturday's clash, which was his 10th consecutive league start. The nature and severity of the issue remain unclear, and it could force him to miss a few games if a significant muscular issue is confirmed. His absence would add to the problems of a midfield that is already missing Djordje Mihailovic (pelvis), with a more offensive-minded Derrick Etienne potentially filling in.