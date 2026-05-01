Jose Cifuentes Injury: Knee injury confirmed

Cifuentes is out for the time being due to a knee injury, per the MLS Player Status Report.

Cifuentes is a new addition to Toronto's already extensive injury report this matchday, and losing a central midfielder to a knee injury further depletes a squad that has been dealing with significant absences all season. He's been an important presence in Toronto's midfield, and his absence adds another layer to the club's ongoing roster management challenges. Knee injuries without further specification carry a wide range of timelines, with Markus Cimermancic or Derrick Etienne potentially filling his spot.