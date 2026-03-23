Jose Cifuentes News: Scores in win

Cifuentes scored a goal off his lone shots and made three tackles during Saturday's 2-1 win over Columbus.

Cifuentes wasn't having the most impressive fantasy lines since the start of the campaign, but this time it was different as the midfielder appeared at the right place to pick up a cross from the right flank and use a quick move to send the ball past the goalkeeper and draw things level at 1-1 in the 56th minute. This was the first goal of the year for the midfielder, who will hope to finally start replicating his performances from his days at LAFC.