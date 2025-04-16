Jose David Ramirez News: Assists opening goal
Ramirez had an assist while taking an off target shot and creating three chances during Tuesday's 2-1 loss to Cruz Azul.
Ramirez set up Stiven Mendoza in the 58th minute assisting the opening goal of the match while leading Leon in chances created. The assist was the first since February 9th for the fullback as he's combined for seven chances created over his last three appearances.
