Jose David Ramirez News: Creates four chances in draw

Ramirez recorded three crosses (two accurate) and four chances created in Friday's 1-1 draw against Queretaro.

Ramirez made an unusual start at right-back over Sebastian Santos in the visit to Queretaro. While he didn't get directly involved in the score sheet, Ramirez's four chances created ranked second in the game, and he added 54 accurate passes and four tackles to his output. Such numbers could be a good sign for him to get more opportunities, in which case he may offer playmaking and defensive value in most matches.