Jose de Jesus Corona News: Concedes three in defeat
Corona recorded three saves and allowed three goals in Friday's 3-2 loss against Cruz Azul.
Corona faced off against his former team Cruz Azul and got off to a rough start as he allowed three goals in the first half. He didn't allow a goal in the second half as Tijuana made it a competitive contest. It is yet to be determined whether he or Jose Antonio Rodriguez will start in the next match.
