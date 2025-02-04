Fantasy Soccer
Fantasy Sports
DFS
Sports Betting
Picks & Props
Sign Up
Jose de Jesus Corona headshot

Jose de Jesus Corona News: Concedes three in defeat

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on February 4, 2025

Corona recorded three saves and allowed three goals in Friday's 3-2 loss against Cruz Azul.

Corona faced off against his former team Cruz Azul and got off to a rough start as he allowed three goals in the first half. He didn't allow a goal in the second half as Tijuana made it a competitive contest. It is yet to be determined whether he or Jose Antonio Rodriguez will start in the next match.

Jose de Jesus Corona
Club Tijuana
More Stats & News
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy soccer tools
Sign Up Now