Jose Garcia News: Big defensive effort in draw

Garcia generated one shot (zero on goal) in Tuesday's 1-1 draw versus Queretaro.

Garcia had a solid performance with game-high figures of nine clearances, seven duels won and three blocks, even though that didn't lead to a clean sheet as his team conceded in the final minutes of the game. It was his fourth consecutive start, and he may now see more action given his strong form and the injury concern of Moises Mosquera (hamstring). The Mexican is averaging 6.0 clearances per contest when given more than 60 minutes of play this season.