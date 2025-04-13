Jose Garcia News: Tallies four clearances in draw

Garcia generated four clearances in Saturday's 0-0 draw against Pumas.

Garcia contributed to leaving the hosts scoreless in addition to completing a game-high 66 passes. He has played the full 90 minutes in each of the latest two matches, mainly because Jesus Murillo (undisclosed) is injured, but Garcia has been fairly reliable on his own as a left-sided center-back. When in the initial lineup, he's averaging 4.7 clearances and 1.3 interceptions per game.