Jose Gaya Injury: Leaves Rayo match with injury

Gaya was forced off after feeling discomfort during the second half of Thursday's 1-1 draw against Rayo Vallecano.

Gaya had a decent outing at left-back but finished with an apparent muscle injury. While he'll need to be assessed ahead of future matchups, his unavailability would leave the squad without a solid contributor in both attacking and defensive aspects. Gaya hasn't missed a game since January but has occasionally been replaced by Jesus Vazquez, who could fill in for him if the injury is significant.