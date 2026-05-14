Jose Gaya Injury: Leaves Rayo match with injury
Gaya was forced off after feeling discomfort during the second half of Thursday's 1-1 draw against Rayo Vallecano.
Gaya had a decent outing at left-back but finished with an apparent muscle injury. While he'll need to be assessed ahead of future matchups, his unavailability would leave the squad without a solid contributor in both attacking and defensive aspects. Gaya hasn't missed a game since January but has occasionally been replaced by Jesus Vazquez, who could fill in for him if the injury is significant.
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy soccer toolsSign Up Now
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Jose Gaya See More
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Jose Gaya See More