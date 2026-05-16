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Jose Gaya Injury: Muscular injury confirmed

Written by RotoWire Staff

Updated on May 16, 2026 at 7:15pm

Gaya has been diagnosed with a right quadriceps muscle injury after undergoing medical tests Saturday, according to the team.

Gaya is out for Sunday's visit to Real Sociedad, with this issue potentially marking the end of the season for him, as he'll be unlikely to return in the final week against Barcelona. He was a regular starter at left-back throughout the campaign, scoring one goal and delivering two assists across 32 La Liga matches. Jesus Vazquez is expected to fill in while Gaya is sidelined.

Jose Gaya
Valencia
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