Jose Gaya Injury: Not available Sunday

Gaya (undisclosed) will not be available for Sunday's clash against Real Sociedad after undergoing tests, according to coach Carlos Corberan, per TribunaVCF. "Saravia and Gaya will not be available. Today they have tests."

Gaya had been forced off during the second half of Thursday's draw against Rayo Vallecano with apparent muscle discomfort, and the medical examinations have confirmed he cannot feature at the weekend. The veteran left-back had not missed a game since January before this setback, making his absence a real blow for Valencia heading into the final stretch of their season. Jesus Vazquez is expected to step in at left-back in his place against Real Sociedad.