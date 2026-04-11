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Jose Gaya Injury: Subbed off injured

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on April 11, 2026

Gaya was forced off in the second half of Saturday's clash against Elche due to an apparent injury.

Gaya was forced off in the 75th minute of Saturday's clash against Elche due to an apparent injury and will undergo further tests in the coming days to determine the severity of the issue. If his absence is confirmed, Jesus Vazquez is expected to start at left back in his place.

Jose Gaya
Valencia
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