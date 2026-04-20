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Jose Gaya News: Option moving forward

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on April 20, 2026

Gaya (undisclosed) has returned to full training this week and is in contention to start Tuesday's clash against Mallorca, the club posted.

Gaya had been forced off in the 75th minute of Saturday's clash against Elche, raising concerns over his fitness, but completing a full week of training is a clean bill of health heading into the midweek fixture. The veteran left-back should slot back into his starting role against Mallorca, sparing Jesus Vazquez from having to step in as a replacement for what is an important fixture for Valencia heading into the final stretch of the season.

Jose Gaya
Valencia
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