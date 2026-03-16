Jose Gaya headshot

Jose Gaya News: Registers most crosses

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on March 16, 2026

Gaya had one shot (one on goal) and six crosses (zero accurate) in Saturday's 1-0 defeat against Oviedo.

Gaya started at left-back and recorded the most crosses in the game. Gaya registered four clearances and a tackle. He has now accumulated 14 clearances, 12 tackles and one interception across the last four games.

Jose Gaya
Valencia
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