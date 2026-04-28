Jose Gaya News: Sets up goal in win

Gaya assisted once to go with seven crosses (two accurate) and two chances created in Saturday's 2-1 win against Girona.

Gaya is known for being a threat on the left side of the field, and in one of his many runs in this match, he sent a cross that was nodded home by Umar Sadiq. This was Gaya's first assist since November, but the veteran left-back still possesses a high floor due to his attacking involvement.