Jose Gaya headshot

Jose Gaya News: Sets up goal in win

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on April 28, 2026

Gaya assisted once to go with seven crosses (two accurate) and two chances created in Saturday's 2-1 win against Girona.

Gaya is known for being a threat on the left side of the field, and in one of his many runs in this match, he sent a cross that was nodded home by Umar Sadiq. This was Gaya's first assist since November, but the veteran left-back still possesses a high floor due to his attacking involvement.

Jose Gaya
Valencia
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