Jose Gaya News: Strong defensive presence in win

Gaya had one shot (one on goal) and two crosses (one accurate) in Friday's 1-0 victory over Sevilla. In addition, he was given a yellow card in the 81st minute.

Gaya delivered a well-rounded effort, including registering his first shot on target in three appearances and delivering at least one accurate cross for a sixth consecutive outing, bringing himself to a total of 15 accurate crosses in that span. However, his impact on the defensive end was even more impressive, as he accounted for at least one tackle won for a 13th consecutive appearance and had three interceptions for the second time in three outings. This also marked his fourth straight game with at least three clearances.