Jose Gaya News: Strong defensive presence in win
Gaya had one shot (one on goal) and two crosses (one accurate) in Friday's 1-0 victory over Sevilla. In addition, he was given a yellow card in the 81st minute.
Gaya delivered a well-rounded effort, including registering his first shot on target in three appearances and delivering at least one accurate cross for a sixth consecutive outing, bringing himself to a total of 15 accurate crosses in that span. However, his impact on the defensive end was even more impressive, as he accounted for at least one tackle won for a 13th consecutive appearance and had three interceptions for the second time in three outings. This also marked his fourth straight game with at least three clearances.
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy soccer toolsSign Up Now