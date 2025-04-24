Jose Gaya News: Well-rounded effort in draw

Gaya generated one shot (one on goal), eight crosses (three accurate) and three chances created in Tuesday's 1-1 draw versus Espanyol.

Gaya logged his second-highest total of the season with eight crosses in the match and logged more than two accurate crosses for the third time on the campaign. Additionally, his three chances created also mark his second-highest total of the season. On the defensive side, this was the ninth time in 10 appearances that he earned at least two tackles won.