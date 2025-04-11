Jose Gragera Injury: Another absence coming

Gragera (foot) is not in the squad for Saturday's game against Celta Vigo.

Gragera has been sidelined since mid-October and wasn't mentioned in the press conference by manager Manolo Gonzalez, so it seems he's nowhere close to being able to return to action. At this stage of the season, it's fair to wonder whether he'll be able to play again for Espanyol before the campaign ends.