Jose Gragera Injury: Still out against Atletico

Gragera (foot) remains out for Saturday's clash against Atletico, coach Manolo Gonzalez said in the press conference, according to Xavier Boro for La Grada Online.

Gragera still requires more time to recover from his foot injury and will miss another game on Saturday. The midfielder has been sidelined since mid-October, and his timeline for return remains unclear. This is a significant blow for the team, as he is typically an undisputed starter when fit.