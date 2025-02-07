Fantasy Soccer
Jose Gragera headshot

Jose Gragera Injury: Still recovering

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on February 7, 2025

Gragera (foot) is recovering from a foot surgery and won't play during Sunday's trip to Sociedad.

Gragera continues to recover from a foot surgery he underwent in November, and isn't back in training yet. There's some hope the midfielder could return before the end of February, but that's uncertain at best. Until he's back on the training ground, Gragera is best considered out indefinitely.

Jose Gragera
Espanyol
More Stats & News
