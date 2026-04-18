Jose Hernandez News: Allows one goal to Mazatlan

Hernandez made two saves and allowed one goal in Friday's 1-1 draw versus Mazatlan.

Hernandez failed to stop a penalty kick in the first half, though he otherwise had little work in this game. He has now registered 16 saves and three goals conceded over 488 minutes of play since taking over the starting spot from Guillermo Allison, who has now recovered from a muscular issue but ended up in a bench role behind Hernandez. Up next is a potentially difficult clash versus Cruz Azul on Tuesday.