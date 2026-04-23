Jose Hernandez News: Allows one in draw

Hernandez made three saves and conceded one goal during Tuesday's 1-1 draw against Cruz Azul.

Hernandez saw Angel Marquez beating him from close range early in the game but then he remained solid the rest of the way while also benefiting from the opposition's lack of accuracy in front of the net. In the six starts he made since becoming the first choice again, the goalkeeper is still to allow multiple goals in a game, which included two clean sheets in the process, being one of the few Queretaro players with reasons to celebrate at the end of the campaign.