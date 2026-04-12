Jose Hernandez News: Concedes once in win over Necaxa

Hernandez recorded no saves and allowed one goal in Saturday's 3-1 victory versus Necaxa.

Hernandez failed to produce this time as the opponents' lone shot on goal was a header which was too difficult for him to stop. The goalkeeper racked up only two clearances but remained with 14 saves across 398 minutes of league play this season. He has done a good job in Guillermo Allison's place, allowing two goals over five appearances. However, it remains to be seen if that will be enough for him to retain the spot now that Allison is back from a muscle injury, with both keepers competing for starts in the next few matches.