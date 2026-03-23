Jose Hernandez News: Earns clean sheet against Atlas

Hernandez had three saves and secured a clean sheet in Saturday's 0-0 draw versus Atlas.

Hernandez made the starting lineup for the first time since September as Guillermo Allison failed to recover completely from a quadriceps injury. The backup goalkeeper has now recorded five saves while conceding no goals across 128 minutes in the last couple of matchups. However, he's not guaranteed to play considering that he might be selected only until Allison is ready to return, and it's still unclear when that will happen.