Fantasy Soccer
Fantasy Sports
DFS
Sports Betting
Picks & Props
Sign Up
Jose Hernandez headshot

Jose Hernandez News: Earns one-game ban

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on March 19, 2025

Hernandez will serve suspension in the week 13 game against Mazatlan after receiving a red card while on the bench during the previous clash with America.

Hernandez has yet to make an official appearance in the Clausura campaign, so his absence shouldn't cause any change in the lineup with Camilo Vargas starting as usual. After missing the match against the Canoneros, the substitute goalkeeper will be eligible again on April 5 versus FC Juarez.

Jose Hernandez
Atlas
More Stats & News
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy soccer tools
Sign Up Now