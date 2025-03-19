Jose Hernandez News: Earns one-game ban

Hernandez will serve suspension in the week 13 game against Mazatlan after receiving a red card while on the bench during the previous clash with America.

Hernandez has yet to make an official appearance in the Clausura campaign, so his absence shouldn't cause any change in the lineup with Camilo Vargas starting as usual. After missing the match against the Canoneros, the substitute goalkeeper will be eligible again on April 5 versus FC Juarez.