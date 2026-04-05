Jose Hernandez News: Keeps clean sheet versus Toulca

Hernandez registered five saves and secured a clean sheet in Saturday's 1-0 victory over Toluca.

Hernandez played an essential role for his team to achieve an unexpected result against the defending champions. He kept his goal unbeaten for the second straight time since taking over the starting spot from the injured Guillermo Allison (quadriceps). In addition, the five saves tied Hernandez's highest tally in eight games played across the 2025/26 season. Up next is a midweek matchup versus Juarez, who scored eight goals over their previous five league matches.