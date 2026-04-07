Jose Hernandez News: Makes four saves versus Bravos

Hernandez had four saves and allowed one goal in Tuesday's 1-1 draw versus FC Juarez.

Hernandez was beaten by a last-minute spot kick in the midweek match, losing his streak of 308 minutes without conceding any goal. He has done a good job in four games since replacing the injured Guillermo Allison (quadriceps), who remains questionable for upcoming games. While such situation means there's still a risk that he'll return to the bench at some point, the former Atlas keeper may have another chance to improve on his average of 3.5 saves per game in the next clash with Necaxa.