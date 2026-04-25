Jose Hernandez News: Makes one save in Puebla

Hernandez registered one save and allowed one goal in Friday's 2-1 win against Puebla.

Hernandez was barely tested after conceding an early goal during his team's comeback victory. The season is over for him, with his average of 0.6 goals against per game qualifying as the best record in the league. Furthermore, he allowed less than two goal in each of his seven starts, and he earned a pair of clean sheets since emerging from a backup role when Guillermo Allison suffered an injury in March.