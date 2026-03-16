Jose Hernandez News: Makes two saves in 38-minute outing
Hernandez made two saves and allowed zero goals in Sunday's 0-0 draw against Tigres.
Hernandez was required to finish the job of Guillermo Allison, who went down with an undisclosed injury in the second half against the Tigers. The backup keeper may now have a chance to make his first start of the year, but that will depend on Allison's recovery ahead of the closing stage of the regular season.
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