Rivero has returned to Xolos after serving for La Maquina since 2020, where he was a one-time Liga MX champion. Despite being a central midfielder by nature, Rivero has become an all-rounder, playing in all lines of the field in recent seasons. In terms of direct contributions, he has tallied 31 goals and 21 assists over 282 league matches played since 2017. In the short term, he could fit into Tijuana's midfield in either Ivan Tona's or Jesus Alejandro Gomez's place if Frank Thierry Boya (knee) remains absent.