Jose Ignacio Rivero headshot

Jose Ignacio Rivero News: Busy in draw

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on April 19, 2026

Rivero recorded three shots (one on goal) in Saturday's 1-1 draw versus Cruz Azul.

Rivero was involved in both attacking and defensive duties, yet he registered no direct contributions to the score sheet against his former club. The versatile player added to a total of eight shots in the last two games and produced multiple tackles for the third time in a row. He has seen consistent playing time as a central midfielder. However, his side's low possession has limited his value to shooting and defensive stats.

Jose Ignacio Rivero
Club Tijuana
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