Jose Ignacio Rivero News: Decent outing in draw

Rivero registered two crosses (one accurate) and two chances created in Friday's 1-1 draw against Mazatlan. In addition, he was given a yellow card in the 84th minute.

Rivero fulfilled various functions on the right flank, recording defensive and passing stats throughout 90 minutes of play Friday. He regained a starting spot while Jorge Eduardo Sanchez stayed on the bench this time. Still, rotations are likely to continue with the team having few days of rest between upcoming CONCACAF matches and regular league activity. The Uruguayan had scored or assisted in four straight games across all competitions before losing that streak in the last contest.