Jose Ignacio Rivero News: Limited impact vs. America

Rivero had four shots (zero on goal) and two crosses (zero accurate) in Saturday's 0-0 draw versus América.

Rivero is one of the top scorers for Cruz Azul during the current Clausura campaign, but the Uruguayan wing-back was unable to make much of an impact in this game. His versatility allows him to play multiple roles even throughout a same match, but he won't have a lot of upside if he doesn't get into attacking positions in the final third often.