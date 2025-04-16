Jose Ignacio Rivero News: Main creator for Cruz Azul

Rivero took three shots (two on goal), crossed 12 times (three accurate) and created four chances during Tuesday's 2-1 win over Leon.

Riveor set up Luka Romero in the 84th minute assisting Cruz Azul's first goal while leading the team in crosses and chances created. Though he's scored plenty of goals, it was Rivero's first assist since November as he's combined for seven shots, four chances created and 14 crosses over his last three appearances.