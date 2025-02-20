Jose Ignacio Rivero News: Scores goal in victory

Rivero scored one goal to go with two shots (one on goal), four crosses (zero accurate) and two chances created in Wednesday's 1-0 victory against Santos.

Rivero notched the decisive goal as he fired a header into the back of the net in the 11th minute against Santos. Additionally, the midfielder racked up some defensive stats but committed three fouls in 73 minutes of play as a wing-back. He has scored or assisted in four successive games across all competitions. However, his permanence in the lineup at least in his current position is in jeopardy due to the return of Jorge Eduardo Sanchez from injury.