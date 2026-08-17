Jose Ignacio Rivero News: Scores goal in victory

Rivero scored one goal to go with two shots (one on goal) and one chance created in Sunday's 2-1 win versus Cruz Azul. In addition, he was given a yellow card in the 57th minute.

Rivero operated in a midfield spot but made a run into the box that resulted in the hosts' first goal after 44 minutes of play against his former club. He's once again seeing significant playing time after being limited by an injury at the beginning of the season, and he should retain all-around upside for the rest of the year while he looks to make an impact as a box-to-box midfielder. Still, the goal in Sunday's match was his first direct contribution in almost 10 months.