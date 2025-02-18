Jose Ignacio Rivero News: Scores in loss

Rivero scored one goal to go with three shots (one on goal), eight crosses (three accurate) and one chance created in Saturday's 2-1 loss versus Tigres UANL.

Rivero notched his second goal of the tournament as he scored the lone goal for Cruz Azul in the 98th minute of the match. He's now scored in back-to-back games. Additionally, he set a new season-high with eight crosses delivered.