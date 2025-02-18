Fantasy Soccer
Jose Ignacio Rivero headshot

Jose Ignacio Rivero News: Scores in loss

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on February 18, 2025

Rivero scored one goal to go with three shots (one on goal), eight crosses (three accurate) and one chance created in Saturday's 2-1 loss versus Tigres UANL.

Rivero notched his second goal of the tournament as he scored the lone goal for Cruz Azul in the 98th minute of the match. He's now scored in back-to-back games. Additionally, he set a new season-high with eight crosses delivered.

Jose Ignacio Rivero
Cruz Azul
