Jose Ignacio Rivero headshot

Jose Ignacio Rivero News: Takes five shots in win

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on April 11, 2026

Rivero generated five shots (one on goal), two crosses (zero accurate) and one chance created in Friday's 2-1 victory against FC Juarez.

Rivero was held off the score sheet despite posting a game-high total of shots during an active display. Other than that, the veteran racked up five clearances and won six of his nine duels throughout the match. He has now played the full 90 minutes in four consecutive appearances, featuring as a mobile defensive midfielder. However, Rivero has yet to get involved in a goal this campaign while finding more success in ball recovery actions.

Jose Ignacio Rivero
Club Tijuana
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