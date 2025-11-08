Macias' injury is highly concerning, especially considering he has battled countless fitness problems in the past, including two ACL surgeries. The scenario that Pumas feared is now unfolding, with both of their nominal strikers, Macias and Guillermo Martinez (foot), sidelined. Consequently, either Rodrigo Lopez or Santiago Lopez might be deployed up front if they progress in the competition. Macias had a decent season before the issue, scoring four times and assisting twice in 10 league appearances.