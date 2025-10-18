Macias lasted 32 minutes on the pitch before making way for Santiago Lopez. Pumas are expected to take every precaution in the event of a potential blow to Macias, given that he's the only experienced striker they have left in Guillermo Martinez's (foot) absence for the rest of the year. Therefore, the summer signing is at risk of having limited involvement in the double game week versus Atletico San Luis and Leon. He has scored two goals and delivered two assists in seven appearances (three starts) so far.