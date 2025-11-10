Macias faces the worst possible scenario after being forced off in the last match against Cruz Azul. This adds to the forward's long list of serious injuries, which already includes two previous ACL tears and a meniscus surgery. He'll be unavailable at least until August 2026, leaving Pumas in a difficult situation with their other striker Guillermo Martinez (foot) still sidelined as well, though they'll soon be able to reinforce the squad in the winter transfer window. Meanwhile, there could be a few opportunities for youngster Santiago Lopez. Macias finished the Apertura 2025 campaign with four goals and two assists in 327 minutes of play.