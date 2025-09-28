Macias wasn't very active, but his lone chance created allowed Jorge Ruvalcaba to score after 34 minutes of action against the city rivals. It was the first start for Macias since overcoming a long-term injury and transferring to Pumas for the 2025\/26 campaign. He's expected to drop back to the bench with Guillermo Martinez fully recovered from an ankle issue ahead of upcoming fixtures. Still, limited playing time hasn't stopped the offseason signing from producing, as he has two goals and an assist over his last four appearances as a substitute.