Macias scored from the penalty spot in the 90th minute after coming off the bench in the 82nd of the match. Having barely recovered from a blow he picked up in his last start, he was given limited time on the field in the double week. However, his return to the main lineup could be a viable scenario with his side lacking central forwards in the absence of Guillermo Martinez (foot). Thus, Macias may have a few chances to increase his current tallies of three goals and two assists in nine matches played.