Macias gave his team the lead with a three-touch finish between several opposing defenders in the 86th minute of the draw. He didn't do much more after being introduced in Guillermo Martinez's place for the final stage of the game. The offseason signing's recent performances have made him a more than interesting option, as he has scored twice and assisted once over 15 minutes of play in the last two matches. Even so, he's likely to remain a second-half backup given that he's making a gradual return from a lengthy injury absence.