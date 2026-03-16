Jose Lozano Injury: Picks up muscular issue
Lozano missed last weekend's matchup versus Toluca due to a precautionary decision after suffering a muscle discomfort.
Lozano has barely played since returning from a major hamstring problem in January, and he's yet to reach an optimal fitness level. He'll aim to return as a bench option at some point, but it may take a while before he can see consistent playing time. Meanwhile, either Jorge Alejandro Rodriguez or Sergio Hernandez (muscular) will feature at left wing-back.
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