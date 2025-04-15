Jose Lozano News: Fails to contribute

Lozano registered one shot (zero on goal) and three crosses (zero accurate) in Saturday's 3-2 defeat against Toluca.

Lozano had a quiet match as Atlas lost 3-2 to Toluca on Saturday. In 89 minutes played, the 26 year old put zero shots on target, created zero chances, did not attempt one dribble, and put all three of his crosses off target. Lozano has just three goal contributions this Liga MX season, but has made seven straight starts for the club and will likely feature against Queretaro on Thursday.