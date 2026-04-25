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Jose Lozano News: On bench Saturday

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on April 25, 2026

Lozano (muscular) is on the bench for Saturday's contest versus America.

Lozano was sidelined for practically all of the regular season, so he's unlikely to regain a big role right away, and could have significant chances only if his team qualifies for the playoffs. He was reliable as an offensive-minded left-back in past campaigns, but he'll now have to compete with the current starter Jorge Alejandro Rodriguez.

Jose Lozano
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