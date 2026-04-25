Jose Lozano News: On bench Saturday
Lozano (muscular) is on the bench for Saturday's contest versus America.
Lozano was sidelined for practically all of the regular season, so he's unlikely to regain a big role right away, and could have significant chances only if his team qualifies for the playoffs. He was reliable as an offensive-minded left-back in past campaigns, but he'll now have to compete with the current starter Jorge Alejandro Rodriguez.
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