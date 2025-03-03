Jose Lozano News: Registers assist

Lozano assisted once to go with three shots (zero on goal), three crosses (one accurate) and one chance created in Sunday's 3-1 win against Atlético San Luis.

Lozano saw a second consecutive start Sunday, notching 84 minutes of pay while registering one chance created, three crosses and three shots. He did add an assist, finding Gustavo Del Prete in the 64th minute. He now has two goal contributions during the Clausura season, with a goal and assist in nine appearances.