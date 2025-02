Lozano scored one goal to go with one shot (one on goal) in Saturday's 2-1 loss to Tigres UANL. In addition, he was given a yellow card in the 53rd minute.

Lozano equalized in the 41st minute, capitalizing on a poor clearance. Lozano also made three tackles. He has featured in five of six games and recorded an aggregate of seven clearances, six tackles and three interceptions.