Jose Luis Morales News: Parts ways with Levante

Morales will depart Levante at the end of the season after more than a decade of service, bringing to a close one of the most celebrated careers in the club's history, the club announced.

Morales leaves as the club's all-time leading scorer in both the top flight and the second division, the player with the most appearances since the club's 1939 merger, and one of a select group to have experienced two promotions to the first division with Levante. The Madrid-born forward joined the club's reserve side in 2011 before working his way into the first team through determination and consistent effort, going on to become club captain and one of the most recognizable symbols of everything Levante represents on and off the pitch. He spent time away at Villarreal, where he experienced European football for the first time, before returning to Levante in 2024 with a clear mission of helping the club back to the top flight. He delivered on that promise, finishing as the team's top scorer and playing a central role in the historic promotion that returned Levante to La Liga this season. He finishes his time at the club with 377 appearances and 83 goals for the first team, numbers that only begin to tell the story of what he meant to the club and its supporters.